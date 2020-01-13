Breaking News

Armed Forces Remembrance Day: NGO Solicits Free Education For Children of Fallen Heroes

An NGO, Foundation for Families of Fallen Servicemen, has appealed to all the 36 state  governors in the country to declare free education for the children of fallen servicemen.

The chairman of the foundation, Mr Alex Ojo, made the appeal in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Akure.

He said that such a gesture would go a long way to relief the widows and the families left behind by the nation’s fallen heroes.

“We are appealing to the state governors across the country to use the occasion of the forthcoming Armed Forces Remembrance Day to declare free education for the children of our fallen servicemen.

“As Nigeria celebrates another Armed Forces Remembrance Day on Jan. 15, 2020, declaring free education for the children of the past heroes will go a long way to encourage and boost the morale of security operatives and members of the armed forces who give their all to defend the country at the front lines.

“Adequate support is very imperative for the families of the fallen servicemen at this peculiar time in our history as a nation,” he said.

The chairman explained that the foundation was founded to support the wives and the children of men and officers who died in the line of duty in the country.

He said that the NGO had been involved in facilitating free education, free health services, housing, and economic empowerment for dependents of soldiers and other security operatives in the country.

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day is a day set apart by the Federal Government of Nigeria to celebrate past military personnel who had sacrificed their lives for the unity and progress of their fatherland.

