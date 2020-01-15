Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Time to Review Welfare of Serving Officers, Retirees – Sen. Gyang

On Wednesday, Sen. Istifanus Gyang, the Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, said the annual celebration of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day was a time to review the welfare of serving officers, men and retirees.

Gyang said this in a goodwill message to the Nigerian Army on the occasion of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day signed by Mr Musa Ashoms, his Special Adviser, Media and Protocol.

According to him, benefits of dead gallant officers and well-being of their families should be made a top priority.

“The nation owes the living and families of the dead a responsibility to ensure that their labour and sacrifices do not go unnoticed.

“The Senate Committee on Defence will initiate and engage necessary legislative interventions to further equip and empower the armed forces.

“This will enable our armed forces to effectively undertake and deliver on their clearly defined constitutional responsibility,” he said.

The lawmaker saluted officers and men of the armed forces and veterans alike who placed their lives on the line to secure the lives of the people, and preserve the territorial integrity of the nation.

He said that armed forces had been unrelenting in the war against insurgency in the North-East and other internal security operations across the nation.

He said the armed forces had continued to discharge their much-needed stabilising constitutional role.

