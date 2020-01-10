Bauchi Governor Suspends LG Chairman for ‘lackadaisical attitude’

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, has suspended the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Ningi Local Government Area, Nura Dan-Maishari’a, for what he described as his “lackadaisical attitude”, the indiscriminate felling of trees in the area, among others.

The suspension, which was with immediate effect, was contained in a media statement signed by the secretary to the Bauchi State government, Alhaji Sabiu Baba, and made available to Journalists on Thursday night.

Baba said, “Government has observed with dismay, your lackadaisical attitude towards running the affairs of the Local Government. The way in which you have been frequently absconding from meetings of local government chairmen convened by the Ministry for Local Government Affairs is a dereliction of responsibility.

“Similarly, the Local Government is witnessing indiscriminate felling of trees under your watch, which is inimical to the avowed commitment of the present administration in combatting desertification and environmental issues.”

Baba added that the suspended chairman has refused to engage stakeholders in the local government in managing the affairs of the council, pointing out that the act violates the principles of representative government.

“Furthermore, you deliberately refused to recognise the recently appointed Local Government Council Secretary whose nomination was in the interest of the entire Ningi Local Government, the SSG stated.

Baba explained that the suspension was to facilitate proper investigation into the allegations to enable government take final decision on the matter.

According to him, the Governor directed the suspended caretaker chairman to handover the affairs of the local government to his deputy along with all government property in his possession.

