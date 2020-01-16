Bricklayer Appears in Court for Allegedly Stealing Electronics

On Thursday in Lagos, a bricklayer, Abu Yakubum, 35 appeared before a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing electronics worth N240,000.

Yakubu, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of break-in and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp Ajaga Agboko, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Dec. 26, 2019 at 8 p.m. at 7/12 Rumies St., Ikoyi, Lagos.

Agboko said the defendant broke into the shop of the complainant, Mr Victor Ochei and stole the electronics.

He said that the defendant stole a 32 inches television and 2 units of 3 hp Samsung window Air Conditioners.

“When Ochei discovered that his shop had been burgled, he reported the case to the police and the defendant was arrested,” the prosecutor said.

He said the offences contravened Sections 287 and 307 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The magistrate, Mr Yakubu Anjorin-AjoseAbu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Anjorin-AjoseAbu adjourned the case until Feb. 3 for mention.

