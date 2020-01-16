Breaking News

Bricklayer Appears in Court for Allegedly Stealing Electronics

by NewsAdmin on | No comments
Posted under: Crime, Judiciary

On Thursday in Lagos, a bricklayer, Abu Yakubum, 35 appeared before a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing electronics worth N240,000.

Yakubu, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of break-in and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp Ajaga Agboko, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Dec. 26, 2019 at 8 p.m. at 7/12 Rumies St., Ikoyi, Lagos.

Agboko said the defendant broke into the shop of the complainant, Mr Victor Ochei and stole the electronics.

He said that the defendant stole a 32 inches television and 2 units of 3 hp Samsung window Air Conditioners.

“When Ochei discovered that his shop had been burgled, he reported the case to the police and the defendant was arrested,” the prosecutor said.

He said the offences contravened Sections 287 and 307 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The magistrate, Mr Yakubu Anjorin-AjoseAbu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Anjorin-AjoseAbu adjourned the case until Feb. 3 for mention.

Author: NewsAdmin

5446 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Alleged N54.3m Fraud: Case Against ex-NEMA Director to be Heard on March 2
by
Again, Kidnappers In Army Uniform Strike In Kaduna
by
Kaduna State Police Command Confirms Attack on Emir of Potskum’s Convoy

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

January 2020
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Headlines »