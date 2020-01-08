Breaking News

Buhari Meets NNPC GMD, Mela Kyari, as Oil Prices Rise

by NewsAdmin on | No comments
Posted under: Politics

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met behind closed doors with the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mela Kyari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The agenda of the meeting was unknown as at the time of filing this report.

The meeting came amidst the escalating tension between the United States and Iran following the killing of an Iranian commander last week and the subsequent retaliatory attacks on military bases housing American troops in Iraq.

The president, who equally serves as Minister of Petroleum Resources, would also be meeting with the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva, later on Wednesday.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, gained 2.4% to reach $70.24 per barrel on Monday, the first time prices have hit that amount in more than seven months.

Author: NewsAdmin

5279 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Soleimani Killing: Shiites Protest In Abuja, Burn US Flag, Request Zakzaky’s Release
by
Information Commissioner Harps on Peaceful Coexistence for Improved Development
by
Benue Govt to Sponsor Treatment of Baby with Heart Disease Abroad

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

January 2020
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Headlines »