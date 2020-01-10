CAF AWARDS: Writer Blasts NFF Officials for Betraying Oshoala

Writer Olonitola Victor has slammed members of the Nigeria Football Federation for allegedly betraying footballer Asisat Oshoala as the voting pattern from the various representatives across Africa during the Confederation of African Football Awards which held on Tuesday in Cairo, emerges.

In documents released, CAF published the details of the voting process that saw to the emergence of Asisat Oshoala as the 2019 African Women’s Player of the Year for the fourth time.

It will be noted that for both the Men’s and Women’s Player of the Year, the first phase of voting was done by CAF Technical & Development Committee, legends, media and tech experts, coaches and captains of the associate countries of CAF while the voting for the second phase was done by head coaches/Technical Directors of CAF member associations and captains of CAF Member Associations. .

The three Nigerian media men that voted are Osasu Obayiuwana, a member of the NFF Reforms Committee who voted Oshoala third in his choice of five. His first choice was Malawian footballer with Jiangsu Suning in the Chinese Women’s Super League, Tabitha Chawinga. .

Another Nigeria, Chisom Mbonu Ezeoke also voted Malawi’s Chawinga first, while Oshoala got her vote for a second place.

The third Nigerian who voted on the platform of media is Tunde Adelakun who had Cote d’Ivoire’s Ange N’Guessan in the first position followed by Nigeria international Uchenna Kanu, South African midfielder Refiloe Jane, Oshoala and Kgatlana. .

Among the legends, #PerpetuaNkwocha, a former Super Falcons player, voted Oshoala last, giving her just a point while giving her valuable five points to Cameroon’s Ajara Nchout. .

Despite the fact these Nigerians failed to vote for her as their first choice, Oshoala made up with votes from other countries to emerge winner with 351 votes as against 321, 247 votes recorded by Nchout and Kgatlana respectively. .

However, after emerging the winner, #Nkwocha was among the first people to congratulate Oshoala despite not voting her.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

