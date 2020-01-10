Breaking News

Court Jails Fraudster Seven Years without Option of Fine Jail in Ibadan

by NewsAdmin on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Crime, Defense and Security, Judiciary

Justice Mohammed Owolabi of the Oyo State High Court on Friday, January 10, 2020 sentenced Joseph Adebayo to seven years in prison without option of fine for defrauding one Ikemefune Sunny of N700,000 (Seven Hundred Thousand Naira).

The convict was prosecuted by the Ibadan Zonal Office of the EFCC on a one-count charge of obtaining money by false pretence.

Adebayo started his journey to prison following a petition submitted to the Ibadan Zonal Office of the EFCC in which the petitioner alleged that sometime in October, 2017 he purchased a plot of land, which hosted an uncompleted building, located at the back of Christ High School, Odo-Ona Elewe area, Oluyole, Ibadan from the convict at the cost of N700, 000.00 (Seven Hundred Thousand Naira).

Author: NewsAdmin

5344 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Minimum Wage: Former LP Scribe Urges Review of Revenue Sharing Formula
by
Israel Frees 2 Prisoners After Return of Soldier Missing Since 1982
by
Parents Beat Teen Daughter to Death for Dating Yoruba Boy

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

January 2020
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Headlines »