Court Jails Fraudster Seven Years without Option of Fine Jail in Ibadan

Justice Mohammed Owolabi of the Oyo State High Court on Friday, January 10, 2020 sentenced Joseph Adebayo to seven years in prison without option of fine for defrauding one Ikemefune Sunny of N700,000 (Seven Hundred Thousand Naira).

The convict was prosecuted by the Ibadan Zonal Office of the EFCC on a one-count charge of obtaining money by false pretence.

Adebayo started his journey to prison following a petition submitted to the Ibadan Zonal Office of the EFCC in which the petitioner alleged that sometime in October, 2017 he purchased a plot of land, which hosted an uncompleted building, located at the back of Christ High School, Odo-Ona Elewe area, Oluyole, Ibadan from the convict at the cost of N700, 000.00 (Seven Hundred Thousand Naira).

