Court Sentences 2 Mechanics to 6 Months Each for Stealing Tricycle Engines

A Kaduna Magistrates’ Court, on Wednesday sentenced two mechanics, Isah Yusuf, 34, and Mohammed Shehu, 31, to six months imprisonment each for stealing two tricycle engines.

Yusuf and Saleh, both reside in Ungwan Shanu area of Kaduna, had pleaded guilty to conspiracy and theft.

Magistrate Umar Ibrahim, however, gave the convicts options to pay fines of N10,000 each.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Leo Chidi, told the court that the matter was reported by one Suleiman Dogo at the Police Headquarters, Kaduna, on Dec. 21, 2019.

He said that at about 4 p.m., the defendants trespassed into Dogo’s house and stole two tricycle engines.

Chidi said that during police investigations, the defendants confessed to the crime.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 59 and 270 of the Kaduna State Penal Code, 2017.

