Court Sentences Electrician to 1 Year in Prison For Stealing Cables Worth N200,000

A Wuse Zone 6 Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, on Tuesday sentenced an electrician, Stanley Ikyuon, to one year in prison for stealing electric cables worth N200,000.

Chief Magistrate Abdulmajid Oniyangi, sentenced Ikyuon, who resides in Kpana village, Abuja, after he pleaded guilty to theft.

Oniyangi, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N5,000.

He also ordered the convict to return the cables to the complainant.

Earlier, the convict who was given the opportunity to address the court before sentencing begged the court to temper justice with mercy.

He further admitted cutting some meters of cable and hiding it in his trousers with the intention to sell for N700 to buy food.

Ikyuon also told the court he was the bread winner of his family as he lost his father four years ago in an accident at Wuye and he was the one providing for his blind mother in the village.

The Prosecution Counsel, Peter Ejike, had told the court that one Shaibu Bata of Cosgrove Estate, Wuye, Abuja, reported the matter at the Utako Police Station on Jan. 10.

Ejike said that the convict who was working for the complainant as an electrician in the Estate was caught with the cables during routine check at the close of work that same day.

The prosecutor in addition said that when the convict was arrested, the stolen cables were found tucked on him.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 288 of the Penal Code.

