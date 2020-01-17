“Cracking Jokes With People’s Behaviour and Situation is for a Purpose” – Comedian

Olakunle Akinsete,an Ibadan based-comedian popularly known as Shete, says comedy is now a major export in Nigeria.

“Nigerian comedians are representing and flying the Nigerian flag all around the world.

“We are well recognised and appreciated at home and abroad,’’ Shete said.

According to him, comedians are social commentators who contribute to the socio-economic status of the country and also the world at large.

“We are using our talents to contribute our own quota to the positive development of Nigeria.”

“People pick up ideas from some of the things we joke about and use it positively,’’ the comedian said.

He said that cracking jokes with people’s behaviour and situation was for a purpose.

“We crack jokes with people’s personal lives sometimes because we are trying to address issues in a comic way,’’ Shete said.

