Dapo Abiodun Reacts to Supreme Court Judgement, says ‘God Is At Work Here’

On Tuesday in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, Dapo Abiodun reacted to the Supreme Court Judgement that declared Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the winner of the March 19 governorship election. The governor said the ruling shows that “God is at work here.”

He said,“it is a manifestation of the divine will of God and that truth crushed to earth shall sprout in the long run.”

He, therefore, called on the immediate past governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha to see the hand of God in his dismissal by the Apex Court, asking the political class to know that certain realities are beyond power play and punditry.

Mr. Abiodun also noted that Uzodinma’s coming will deliver the dividends of democracy to Imolites.

“Given his antecedents, I have no doubt that Senator Hope Uzodinma has the competence, capacity, character, and wisdom to steer Imo State to the next level of development.

“This is no time for politics but for policies, programme, and actions that will usher in a new lease of life for the people,” the governor said.

He also called on the people of the state to accept the verdict of the Supreme Court in good faith by supporting the new helmsman.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun who delivered the judgment on Tuesday declared that the votes due to Senator Uzodinma were unlawfully excluded from the 318 polling units and should be added to his votes.

Prior to the verdict, the appellant, Senator Uzodinma contended that he scored the highest number of votes in the election, but the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) returned Emeka Ihedioha as the Governor of the State and sacked the former.

