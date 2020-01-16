Breaking News

Delta Assembly Receives 3 New Bills

by NewsAdmin on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics

On Thursday during a plenary presided over by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, in Asaba, the Delta House of Assembly received three new bills for legislative action.

The bills are, the Delta State Local Content Agency Bill; Effective Surveillance and Response to Maternal and Perinatal Deaths Bill; and the Delta State Corporate Social Responsibility Monitoring Agency Bill.

The three bills which were sponsored by the Majority Leader of the Assembly, Mr Tim Owhefere, a member representing Isoko South II; Mr Ferguson Onwo and 17 other lawmakers, passed through the first reading.

Jan. 21 has been slated for the second reading of the Delta State Local Content Agency Bill while the second reading of the Delta State Corporate Social Responsibility Monitoring Agency Bill is slated for Wednesday. Jan. 22.

The Effective Surveillance and Response to Maternal and Perinatal Deaths Bill is to be read for the second time on Jan. 28.

Meanwhile, a report by the Public Petitions Committee on the alleged refusal to pay outstanding fees owed Mr John Okotie by the Delta Broadcasting Service Asaba, was deferred till Feb. 20, 2020

Author: NewsAdmin

5448 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
“Girl-Child Education Must be Addressed” – Buhari
by
Alleged N54.3m Fraud: Case Against ex-NEMA Director to be Heard on March 2
by
Again, Kidnappers In Army Uniform Strike In Kaduna

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

January 2020
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Headlines »