Delta Assembly Receives 3 New Bills

On Thursday during a plenary presided over by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, in Asaba, the Delta House of Assembly received three new bills for legislative action.

The bills are, the Delta State Local Content Agency Bill; Effective Surveillance and Response to Maternal and Perinatal Deaths Bill; and the Delta State Corporate Social Responsibility Monitoring Agency Bill.

The three bills which were sponsored by the Majority Leader of the Assembly, Mr Tim Owhefere, a member representing Isoko South II; Mr Ferguson Onwo and 17 other lawmakers, passed through the first reading.

Jan. 21 has been slated for the second reading of the Delta State Local Content Agency Bill while the second reading of the Delta State Corporate Social Responsibility Monitoring Agency Bill is slated for Wednesday. Jan. 22.

The Effective Surveillance and Response to Maternal and Perinatal Deaths Bill is to be read for the second time on Jan. 28.

Meanwhile, a report by the Public Petitions Committee on the alleged refusal to pay outstanding fees owed Mr John Okotie by the Delta Broadcasting Service Asaba, was deferred till Feb. 20, 2020

