Depressed Corper Committs Suicide

A Batch C corps member serving in Girls Secondary School, Ibagwa-Aka, Enugu State, has allegedly taken her own life after leaving a note for her parents and siblings.

The tragic incident took place on Friday, January 10, 2020. It was gathered that Bolufemi Princess Motunrayo, a Banking and Finance graduate of Kogi State University, took two bottles of a poisonous substance.

In a short note addressed to her family members, the deceased said: “I did this because I see nothing worth living for in this world.”

