Breaking News

Employee, 38, docked for allegedly stealing N500,000

by NewsAdmin on | No comments
Posted under: Crime, Judiciary

A 38-year-old man, Babatunde Sule,who allegedly stole his employer’s N500,000, was on Monday docked at an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Sule, whose house address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Evenly Ehiemua, told the court that Sule committed the offences with one person at large on Sept. 8, at No. 11/12 Cryslad Avenue, Sakamori Compound, Ogba, Lagos State.

Ehiemua alleged that the defendant stole the money from Cryslad Nigeria Ltd., which detected the theft during an audit.
According to him, the offences contravene Sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A. O. Daudu, granted the defendant bail of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.
Daudu adjourned the case until Jan. 30, for mention.

Author: NewsAdmin

5240 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
3 Docked for Allegedly Stealing Car Worth N2.6m
by
Every 3 Days, I Sacrifice Cocks for my Magic Rings – Pickpocket
by
DSS Nabs Mastermind of Buhari’s Fake Wedding Video

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

January 2020
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Headlines »