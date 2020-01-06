Employee, 38, docked for allegedly stealing N500,000

A 38-year-old man, Babatunde Sule,who allegedly stole his employer’s N500,000, was on Monday docked at an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Sule, whose house address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Evenly Ehiemua, told the court that Sule committed the offences with one person at large on Sept. 8, at No. 11/12 Cryslad Avenue, Sakamori Compound, Ogba, Lagos State.

Ehiemua alleged that the defendant stole the money from Cryslad Nigeria Ltd., which detected the theft during an audit.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A. O. Daudu, granted the defendant bail of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Daudu adjourned the case until Jan. 30, for mention.

