FG to Select Teaching Hospital For Dutse Varsity

Federal Government will select a teaching hospital for Federal University Dutse (FUD), Jigawa, the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, said.

The minister made this known when he led a team from Federal Ministry of Health on a visit to the Jigawa Deputy Governor, Alhaji Umar Namadi in Dutse on Monday.

He said ” we are here to assess two tertiary health facilities in Jigawa in a bid to recommend a befitting teaching hospital for Federal University Dutse.

“We came with an open mind to select between the two tertiary health facilities of Rasheed Shekoni Specialist Hospital, Dutse and the Federal Medical Center, Burnin kudu,” he said.

Ehanire said that the selection was to enable medical students from FUD to acquire the prerequisite toward becoming health practitioners.

He added that ” whatever is the outcome of our assessment will be made known to Mr President for him to take final decision.

“However, by the grace of God, our recommendation will be in the best interest of both the university and the state.”

Earlier, the deputy governor said that the state government had handed over Rasheed Shekoni Specialist Hospital to the university to serve as its teaching hospital.

Namadi added that the state government was also working to ensure the provision of at least one functional secondary health facility in each of the 27 local government areas of the state.

The Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Nuhu Muhammad, urged the team to be fair in the selection, noting that “even though the two facilities are located within my emirate, I will plead with you to put into consideration the students who may be at the receiving end of your decision.”

The Vice-Chancellor of FUD, Prof. Fatima Batul-Mukhtar, said that the state government attached Rasheed Shekoni specialist hospital to the university about three years ago.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

