Fire Engulfs Ambulance Conveying Corpse of Catholic Priest’s Mother

On Saturday along Owerri-Umuahia road, the ambulance conveying the corpse of a catholic priest’s mother was razed with fire.

But for the quick intervention of mourners, the corpse of Mrs. Onyemata, mother of Rev. Fr. Alex Onyemata, a priest of the Okigwe Catholic Diocese, would have been razed by fire.

The ambulance was on its way to the Mercy Mortuary in Umulogho Obowo, Imo State on Saturday, January 11, 2020, when it caught fire along Owerri-Umuahia road, due to a petrol leakage.

The corpse was, however, quickly rescued by her family members who were accompanying, before the fire engulfed the vehicle.

