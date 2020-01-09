Fire Kills Pregnant Lady and Her 3 Children

A fire outbreak that started around 11:00 pm on Tuesday at Red Bricks quarters, Maiduguri Road, Damaturu, YobeState, has claimed the lives of a pregnant woman and her three children.

Giving an account of the incident, Usman Habu, an officicer of the Yobe State Fire Service Station, said: “As we arrived at the scene, the husband, Malam Adamu Aliyu, in an effort to rescue his family, threw out his 5-year-old son, Faruq, from a storey building but the fire overpowered and prevented him from rescuing his wife, Halima Usman, and three other children. He, however, managed to jump.

After we forcefully broke the door, we recovered the dead bodies of wife and three of her daughters, Aisha, 10, Saadatu, 8, and Safiya, 2.” .

Habu drew the attention of the general public to always make provision of an exit door. “If there was an ‘escape door’, the man could have saved his family’s lives,” he added.