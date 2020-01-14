Food Security : Monarch Donates 4 Water Pumping Machines to Farmers in Nasarawa

The Sarkin Nunku in Nasarawa State,Alhaji Adamu Mohammed, has donated four water pumping machines to farmers to encourage irrigation farming and boost food security in the area and the state.

Presenting the items to the farmers on Tuesday, the second class traditional ruler said the gesture was to encourage the farmers to embrace irrigation farming.

Mohammed, who was represented by the Madakin Nunku, Alhaji Sani Abdullahi, urged the farmers to use the water pumping machines for the purpose they were meant.

He urged farmers to take farming activities with all seriousness in order to become self reliant and contribute their quota to national development.

“The importance of agriculture to the development of the nation cannot be overemphasised.

” Apart from providing food, it also provides employment opportunities as well as improve the revenue base of the individual and that of the government”, he said.

The traditional ruler also urged his subjects and other Nigerians to live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of their affiliations for development to thrive.

The Deputy Chairman, Akwanga Local Government Council , Safiyyanu Isa, and Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Abdullahi Sule on Youth Matters, Haruna Idris, both commended the efforts of the traditional ruler for encouraging irrigation farming in the state.

They called on other well meaning individuals to emulate the royal father for the development of Nunku and the state.

Some of the beneficiaries, Abdullahi Ibrahim, and Baki Salihu, thanked the Sarkin Nunku for providing the machines to them.

They promised to used it for the purpose they were meant for in order to boost food production.

The four Water pumping machines were to be used by 12 communities which include, Gbuja, Angwan Lemu, Angwan Mallam Umaru, Andu, Anku, Nidan and Nunkuchu.

