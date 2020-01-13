Foundation Canvasses Support For Public Education,Donates 45,000 Exercise Books to Pupils in Keffi

The Maigida Foundation, a charity organisation, on Monday donated 45,000 exercise books to pupils in public primary schools in Keffi, Nasarawa State, as part of efforts to support public education in the country.

Dr Samson Adegoke, a Philanthropist and founder of the foundation at a ceremony to Flagg off the distribution of the books at Baptist Primary Keffi, urged wealthy Nigerians to support public education as a catalyst for national development.

Represented by Mr Amao Ola, a member of the foundation’s Board of Trustees ,Adegoke described education as a catalyst for development ,saying adequate investment in public education would boost access and promote sustainable development.

According to him,education plays a critical role in the fortunes of every nation ,hence the need for well meaning Nigerians to invest in the sector to enhance development

Adegoke added that there was the need to complement government’s efforts in the provision of qualitative education.

He said the donation of the books by the foundation was part of efforts to support public education by ensuring that pupils have the materials for learning.

” I am a product of public schools and I have a responsibility to ensure that students in public schools enjoy conducive atmosphere for learning by providing them with learning materials.

” That is what informed our decision to donate exercise books to students in public primary schools as a way of giving back to the society,” Adegoke said.

Earlier, Chairman of the foundation, Alhaji Mohammad Idris, restated the determination of the organisation to support the education pursuit of the children of the less privileged in the society.

Idris explained that no fewer than 8,000 students would benefit from the gesture,adding that the pupils would be given seven exercise books each.

The chairman of the foundation added that the project cost the foundation N3.7 million.

He disclosed that the foundation would soon unveil its healthcare delivery programme for the needy in Keffi and other parts of Nasarawa State.

Responding, Headmaster, Baptist Primary School, Malam Umar Lawal said the exercise books would add value to the growth and development of education in Keffi.

Lawal urged well meaning Nigerians and organisations to emulate the founder of the foundation and join hands with the government to improve the education sector.

Maigida Foundation was established by Adegoke out of desire to alleviate the sufferings of the needy in society, especially in the area of health, education and youths empowerment.

