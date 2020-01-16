Breaking News

“Girl-Child Education Must be Addressed” – Buhari

On Thursday while commissioning the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs in Abuja,President Muhammadu Buhari assured participants that the Federal Government will sustain ongoing efforts to end child marriage and improve girl-child education in the country.

He said it is the collective duty of all to ensure that mothers of today and tomorrow are educated, encouraged and empowered.

“A key priority of our government is the development and implementation of social inclusion and economic sustenance policies. Our determination is to ensure that economic growth and prosperity are felt by as wide a circle as possible.”

Femi Adesina, his media adviser quoted him in a statement saying, “Our quest is to ensure that concerns of women, children, and other vulnerable citizens are given prominence and ultimately addressed.”

“In particular, we are laying great emphasis on the education of the girl-child. The high level of young girls who are out of school or unable to complete school due to socio-economic pressures is disturbing and must be addressed.”

