Gov. Bello Urges Judges to Uphold Integrity of Judiciary

On Wednesday in Minna while inaugurating three new High Court judges at the Government House, Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger State urged judges in the state to uphold the integrity of the judiciary in passing judgments at all times.

Bello also presented official Peugeot 406 cars to 20 Sharia Court Judges and 11 Magistrates in the state to ease their jobs.

He said,”You must do the right thing in order to protect the integrity of the judiciary. You must administer justice in an unbiased manner to save the judiciary.’’

The provision of cars according to him, is a continuous process to help the judiciary shun corruption.

He mentioned that the state government would continue to rehabilitate infrastructure at the court premises toward providing conducive environment for judges and other judicial staff.

Earlier, Justice Aliyu Mayaki, Chief Judge of the state enjoined judicial officers to reciprocate government’s gesture by living above board.

Mayaki also appealed to government to provide accommodation for magistrates and Sharia Court Judges to enhance their performance.

He thanked the state government for the gesture and promised that the judiciary would do its best in administering justice.

NAN reports that the new judges inaugurated by the governor include, Justices Binta Bawa, Danladi Ahmed and Salisu Alhasan-Majidadi.

