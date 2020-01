Hope Uzodinma, new Governor of Imo state, has ordered the probe of the tenures of his predecessors, Ikedi Ohakim, Rochas Okorocha and Emeka Ihedioha.

Governor Uzodinma gave the order shortly after he was sworn into office this evening.

He also ordered that within the next four days, the Accountant General of the state should send him the comprehensive financial status of the state from May 29, 2010, till date. He ordered that payments for all ongoing contracts within the state, be suspended.

