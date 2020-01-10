Breaking News

Hand- Held Usage of Google Maps While Driving is an Offense – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has given the condition under which drivers can make use of Google map.

FRSC corps marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, said the only condition road users could use Google map is with the aid of car-holding phone devices, adding that anyone caught holding their phone while using the map will be arrested and prosecuted.

“The use of google map while driving is allowed, but hand-held driving and usage are offences associated with driving and anyone caught would face the law squarely.

If you must use Google map while driving, you must get the car-holding phone devices which is both for your safety and for better usage of the device and the application,” he added.

