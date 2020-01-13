Housekeeper, 2 Others in Court for Allegedly Stealing Jewelry Worth N11.5m

The police on Monday arraigned a housekeeper, Blessing Patrick, who allegedly stole jewelry worth N11.5 million belonging to her employer in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged Patrick, 27, who resides at No. 9, Unity Road, Lekki Ajah, Lagos State; Suraj Usman, 50, and Hassan Hamidu, 40, with conspiracy, theft and receiving stolen property.

The defendants pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Christopher John, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Aug. 4, 2018 at No. 9, Unity Road, Lekki Ajah, Lagos State.

He alleged that Patrick stole 32 pieces of gold worth 11.5 million belonging to her employer Mrs Oyinye Obi.

John also alleged that Usman and Hamidu, who knew that the items were stolen, received it and kept it in their possession.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 287, 328 and 411 of the Criminal of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 287 prescribes three-year jail term for stealing while Section 328 provides seven-year jail term for receiving stolen property.

Chief Magistrate P.E. Nwaka admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N1 million each with two sureties each in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Feb. 7, for mention.

