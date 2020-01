At a press conference on Tuesday, Tyson Fury said that ahead of his match with Deontay Wilder, he has been masturbating up to seven times a day explaining that the purpose is to keep his testosterone levels up.

He said, “I gotta to keep active and the testosterone flowing for the fight. Don’t want the levels to go down.

I’m eating five/six meals a day, drinking eight litres of water. If it’s gonna give me an edge, I’m willing to try it.”

