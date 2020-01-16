Breaking News

“I Shall Not be a Party to Pilfering of Government Property or Funds,” – Ihedioha

Following the verdict of the Supreme Court that ousted Mr Emeka Ihedioha and brought in Senator Hope Uzodinma, the former has said that the mandate given to him by the Imo people has been truncated.

This was said in a statement he personally signed, describing the ruling of the Supreme Court as unfair and unjust.

Mr. Ihedioha said the judgement comes to him as a ‘rude shock’ and a surprise considering the facts on ground, legal precedence and ‘clear verdict’ of Imo People on March 9 2019, that returned him as governor with the highest valid votes of 273,404.

He disagreed with the judgement of the Supreme Court, noting that the ruling didn’t take care of the sensibilities of the people of Imo State and added that as true democrats, Engr Gerald Irona his running mate and himself have no option but to respect the outcome of the judgement.

Mr Ihedioha said consequently that his team has put machinery in motion to hand-over the reins of office to the APC Candidate as the next governor of Imo State.

“This will be coordinated by the Secretary to the State Government. I therefore direct all members of Imo State Expanded Executive Council, and all political appointees to write their handing-over notes and to return all government properties in their custody, forthwith. I shall not be a party to pilfering of Government property or funds,” Ihedioha stated.

He appreciated the people of Imo State for all their solidarity and goodwill adding that he would forever cherish and treasure the peoples’ love, trust and partnership.

