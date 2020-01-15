Breaking News

Imo: Buhari Reacts to Supreme Court Judgement

Following the Supreme Court Judgement that declared Sen. Hope Uzodimna of the All Progressives Congress winner of the March 9, 2019 governorship election in Imo, President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Supreme Court for the `courage and perseverance’ to uphold a fair judgement.

He said: “The road to justice may be long and tortuous, but it is the best path for anyone aggrieved.

“Under the new administration, a new journey to build a new Imo with new energy is about to begin. In this outcome, it is the people of Imo State who have emerged victorious.”

In congratulating the new governor, the president urged Uzodinma to promote the ideals of the APC and unite the state by running an inclusive administration.

 

