Information Commissioner Harps on Peaceful Coexistence for Improved Development

The Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism in Nasarawa State, Mr Dogo Shammah, has called for peaceful coexistence to attract more development to rural areas in the state.

Shammah made the call on Wednesday in Lafia while receiving the delegation of Barmo Community Stakeholders Forum from Wamba Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the current government under the leadership of Gov. Abdullahi Sule, is determined to give more attention to rural areas in order to improve their lives.

The commissioner, however, appealed to people and relevant stakeholders in the state to create the enabling environment for peace and unity.

“The current government under the leadership of Gov. Sule is out to streamline how best it can better lives of people, especially in the rural areas.

“I am appealing to you, not only to the Barmo Community, but indeed the state in general, to create enabling environment for peace and unity to thrive by living in peace with one another.

“It is only in a peaceful environment that development can thrive,’’ he said.

Shammah said there was need to support the current administration to succeed.

“The governor is passionate about developing the state, rural areas inclusive; all you need to do is to support the government by your consistent prayers,’’ he said.

Shammah appealed to the parents to take advantage of free education offered by the current administration to send their children, especially the girl-child to school.

Also, leaders of the group, Yakubu Sarki and Moses Makpah, thanked the governor for appointing one of their own into his cabinet.

They also pledged continuous support for the administration.

“We are full of appreciation to Gov. Sule, especially for the government projects in Wamba LGA.

“But, like the Oliver Twist, we are asking for more in the areas of rural electrification, access roads and potable water,” Makpah said.

