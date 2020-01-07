Breaking News

INVESTIGATION: Borno Governor Commends Army Headquarters for Swift Investigation

Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has paid tribute to headquarters of the Nigerian Army for the swiftness with which the army announced readiness to immediately investigate conducts involving stop and search of passengers around Njimtilo.

Zulum spoke in reaction to a statement issued last night by Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, coordinator
of the Army’s operations’ media.

The Governor, in a statement released by his spokesman, Isa Gusau, said the speedy response from the army headquarters only reaffirms what every Nigerian already knows about the exceptional leadership credentials of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, and many others that have done so much for Borno and Nigeria.

“Governor Zulum is very pleased with the swift action from the Army Headquarters and by implication, Headquarters of Operation Lafiya Dole. The decision to immediately investigate some conducts

