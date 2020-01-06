Breaking News

Iran Offers $80m Bounty for Trump’s Head

Following the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani, an Iranian Major General, an $80 million bounty has reportedly been placed on Donald Trump’s head

The chilling announcement was broadcast live as millions of Iranians took to the streets for Soleimani’s televised funeral.

“Iran has 80 million inhabitants. Based on the Iranian population, we want to raise $80 million, which is a reward for those who get close to the head of President Trump,” the eulogist at the funeral procession said.

Iran has vowed to inflict “harsh revenge” on the USA after its politicians dramatically opened parliament chanting “death to America” in response to “a declaration of war”.

Iran reportedly threatened to attack the White House while branding Mr Trump a “terrorist in a suit” after he vowed to hit dozens of targets in the Islamic Republic.

Iranian MP Abolfazl Abutorabi reportedly issued the threats during an open session of parliament on Sunday. “We can attack the White House itself, we can respond to them on the American soil,” he said.

“We have the power, and God willing we will respond in an appropriate time. This is a declaration of war, which means if you hesitate you lose. When someone declares war do you want to respond to the bullets with flowers? They will shoot you in the head,” he added.

