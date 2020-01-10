Breaking News

Israel Frees 2 Prisoners After Return of Soldier Missing Since 1982

by NewsAdmin on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, International News

Two prisoners were released from Israeli detention on Friday, months after Syria returned the remains of an Israeli soldier killed during a 1982 conflict between the countries.

According to Israeli media reports, the two freed prisoners were Syrian citizens from a Druze village in the Israel-controlled Golan Heights, a prisons official said on Friday.

They were released before the end of their sentence.

The release was “a goodwill gesture” after Syria’s April return of the remains of Zachary Baumel, according to the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Baumel went missing on June 11, 1982, during the first Lebanon war.

According to the Israeli prisons authority, one of the men had been sentenced to seven years and eight months for the death of a Syrian man.

He was set for release in 2023.

The second man had been incarcerated for 11 years on charges of treason and espionage as well as aiding terrorism and was set for release in 2026.

Israel had already released two Syrians from prison in April after the return of Baumel’s remains.

Russia assisted with the recovery of Baumel’s remains.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said they were discovered during Russian operations in Syria amid that country’s civil war.

Author: NewsAdmin

5344 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Court Jails Fraudster Seven Years without Option of Fine Jail in Ibadan
by
Minimum Wage: Former LP Scribe Urges Review of Revenue Sharing Formula
by
Parents Beat Teen Daughter to Death for Dating Yoruba Boy

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

January 2020
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Headlines »