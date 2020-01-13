Breaking News

Kaduna Govt. Screens 14,000 Applicants For Teaching Jobs — Official

The Kaduna State Teachers Service Board (TSB), said it had concluded the screening of more than 14,000 applicants for 7,600 teaching jobs in the public secondary schools.

The Chairperson of the board, Mrs Mary Ambi, said this in an interview in Kaduna on Monday.

Ambi said that more than 62,000 applicants, including holders of Masters and Ph.D. degrees, sat for the aptitude test which was held in January 2019.

She said that more than 14,000 of the applicants were invited for interview which was concluded in December 2019.

According to Ambi, the board will soon finish data entries of those found qualified and make submission to the state’s Ministry of Education.

“The performance of the applicants was generally impressive but we will only employ 7,600, particularly those we find qualified in line with the guidelines of Teachers Registration Council, (TCN).

“There are applicants who read urban and regional planning; some, human anatomy, others mechanical engineering; but we want to be fair to the system.

“As such, we will only employ those we find to be qualified to teach in our schools to improve teaching and learning in public secondary schools”, she added.

