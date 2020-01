The district head of Karshi town, Alhaji Adamu Muhammad (sarkin Yamma) has been kidnapped in Rogo local government area of Kano State by unknown gunmen

The incident happened on Monday, in Karshi town, at about 3:00 a.m

The suspected kidnappers are yet to contact any member of the family for ransom for the release of the victim.

Spokesman, Kano State police command confirmed the incident.

More details later…

