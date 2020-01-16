Breaking News

Kano Emirate Council Confirms Abduction of Village Head

The abduction  of the village Head of Karshi in Rogo local government area of Kano state, Ado Muhammad Lawan by unknown gunmen has been confirmed by Karaye Emirate council.

A report presented to the Emir of Karaye Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar II by the District Head of Rogo Wanban Karaye, Alhaji Muhammad Muhammad Mahraz said, the unfortunate incident happened at exactly two o’clock of Monday, 13th January.

A statement issued by Karaye Emirate council Spokesman Haruna Gunduwawa and forwarded to Solacebase on Thursday said the report maintained further that, ten persons force themselves into the house of the Monarch and took him away.

The statement said they trekked a distance of almost ten kilometres in the forest and later mount a motorcycle with him.

‘’Efforts made by the villagers to rescue the village head proved abortive due to the fear of the dangerous weapons carried by the kidnappers,’’ said the statement.

‘’The abductors have already started calling the family of the victim on the phone requesting for undisclosed ransom.’’

