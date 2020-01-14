Kwara Govt. Pledges to Tackle Health Sector Decay – Commisioner

The Kwara Government says it will address the decay in the health sector of the state, with a view to making health care delivery accessible to the people.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Raji Abdulrazak, stated this on Tuesday in a meeting he held with National Association of General Medical and Dental practitioners, Kwara chapter, in Ilorin.

He disclosed that the present administration is working assiduously to reposition health sector in the state, which will create a sustainable health service system.

He added that the government would fix the various health centres to meet the needs of the people.

The commissioner, who described the conditions of some of the health facilities in the state as unacceptable, pledged that the government would do the needful in due time to make health care delivery efficient and effective to all and sundry.

He also disclosed that the government had concluded arrangement to renovate primary and secondary health care centres across the state and also equip the centres for the benefits of masses.

Earlier, the NAGMDP Chairman, Dr Lakadr Adebayo commended the Commissioner for going round the facilities in the state to know the actual needs of each health centres and necessary equipment to deliver quality services.

Lakadr urged the state government for additional manpower force needed in the health sector.

Also, in a courtesy visit, the Commissioner charged the Association of General Private Nursing Council of Nigeria, kwara Charpter, to orientate members on moral ethics for better effectiveness.

He said the effort of the association is well noted in the health care delivery, which can never be over looked and very essential in both public and private hospitals in the state.

In his own remark, the Chairman of the Association of General Private Nursing Council, Kwara chapter, Alhaji Saadu Ajao, pledged the unflinching support of the council to assist the present adminstration in the state.

