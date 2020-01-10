Breaking News

Large Pieces of Plane Debris Have Been Removed from Iranian Crash Site – Eyewitness

by NewsAdmin on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, International News

An eyewitness told CNN that all the large debris pieces from Wednesday’s downed flight have been cleared from the crash site near Tehran, which experts say is a highly unusual move so early on in an investigation.

Iranian police and Revolutionary Guard Corps are dispersing people who are “wandering around” the site, the eyewitness said. Looters are also on the scene, picking things up from the ground, they added.

The eyewitness further reported that there were no police or security officers around on Thursday, describing the scene as “anarchy.”

They said the situation on Wednesday, when the plane crashed, was more controlled as the site was cordoned off and police remained on location for hours after the incident.

According to a correspondent Richard Quest, it is highly unusual for a crash site to be cleared this quickly and without the presence of other accredited representatives.

Normally, forensic officers from the major investigative bodies would be poring over the wreckage to see it in its natural state before removing it to a secure area.

Author: NewsAdmin

5344 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Court Jails Fraudster Seven Years without Option of Fine Jail in Ibadan
by
Minimum Wage: Former LP Scribe Urges Review of Revenue Sharing Formula
by
Israel Frees 2 Prisoners After Return of Soldier Missing Since 1982

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

January 2020
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Headlines »