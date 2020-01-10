Large Pieces of Plane Debris Have Been Removed from Iranian Crash Site – Eyewitness

An eyewitness told CNN that all the large debris pieces from Wednesday’s downed flight have been cleared from the crash site near Tehran, which experts say is a highly unusual move so early on in an investigation.

Iranian police and Revolutionary Guard Corps are dispersing people who are “wandering around” the site, the eyewitness said. Looters are also on the scene, picking things up from the ground, they added.

The eyewitness further reported that there were no police or security officers around on Thursday, describing the scene as “anarchy.”

They said the situation on Wednesday, when the plane crashed, was more controlled as the site was cordoned off and police remained on location for hours after the incident.

According to a correspondent Richard Quest, it is highly unusual for a crash site to be cleared this quickly and without the presence of other accredited representatives.

Normally, forensic officers from the major investigative bodies would be poring over the wreckage to see it in its natural state before removing it to a secure area.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

