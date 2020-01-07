Man, 35, Arraigned for Allegedly Stabbing Another to Death

A 35-year-old man, Ibrahim Agboluaje, on Tuesday appeared before an Oyo State High Court in Ibadan for allegedly stabbing Mr Tunde Rasheed to death.

Agboluaje is facing a charge of murder, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Mrs K. Oloso-Olayiwola, told the court that the defendant stabbed Rasheed, 30, on the neck with a broken bottle which led to his demise.

Oloso-Olayiwola said that the incident occured during the celebration of Ogun festival in Agede area of Ibadan on July 18, 2016 at about 8:20 p.m.

The prosecutor alleged that the incident happened during a misunderstanding between the defendant and the deceased.

She said that the offence contravened Sections 316 and 319 of the Criminal Law of Oyo State, 2000.

Oloso-Olayiwola further told the court that she intended to call seven witnesses in prosecuting the matter and urged the court to adjourn the case for trial.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Fola Awonusi, said that the defendant was ready for trial and prayed the court to adjourn for hearing of the bail application of his client.

Awonusi said that the defendant had been in custody for the past three years.

Justice Kamorudeen Olawoyin remanded the defendant in Agodi Correctional Centre and adjourned the case till Jan.16 for trial.

