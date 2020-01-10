Breaking News

Man Arrested for Killing a Dog After 3 Days of Marathon Sex Using 10 Condoms

by NewsAdmin on | No comments
Posted under: Crime, International News, Judiciary

A 35-year-old Kenyan man who allegedly engaged in unnatural acts with a dog and later strangled it to death, has been dragged to court.

Boniface Mutuku Munyao was arrested on Wednesday for bestiality after he was caught having sexual acts with a neighbour’s dog until it died.

The suspected was said to have choked the dog to death during the act. The neighbors reported the matter to the police who arrested him and managed to collect 10 condoms suspected to have been used by him.

According to the area chief, Bethuel Kingele, Munyao is alleged to have been engaging in sexual acts with the dog since Monday using the 10 condoms as protection.

He was charged with killing an animal and committing an unnatural act with a dog. He pleaded not guilty and was released on a Sh100,000 bond and a surety in like sum.

Author: NewsAdmin

5345 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Iran Admits to Shooting Down Ukraine Passenger Plane ‘Unintentionally’ , Ukraine Demands Judgement
by
Court Jails Fraudster Seven Years without Option of Fine Jail in Ibadan
by
Israel Frees 2 Prisoners After Return of Soldier Missing Since 1982

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

January 2020
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Headlines »