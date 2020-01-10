Man Arrested for Killing a Dog After 3 Days of Marathon Sex Using 10 Condoms

A 35-year-old Kenyan man who allegedly engaged in unnatural acts with a dog and later strangled it to death, has been dragged to court.

Boniface Mutuku Munyao was arrested on Wednesday for bestiality after he was caught having sexual acts with a neighbour’s dog until it died.

The suspected was said to have choked the dog to death during the act. The neighbors reported the matter to the police who arrested him and managed to collect 10 condoms suspected to have been used by him.

According to the area chief, Bethuel Kingele, Munyao is alleged to have been engaging in sexual acts with the dog since Monday using the 10 condoms as protection.

He was charged with killing an animal and committing an unnatural act with a dog. He pleaded not guilty and was released on a Sh100,000 bond and a surety in like sum.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

