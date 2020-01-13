Man Changes Son’s Name From Buhari to Rabiu Kwankwaso

In what came up as a surprise to many people, a 45-year-old man and father of a number of children, Salisu Matagwa of Kumbiya-kumbiya quarters in Gombe metropolis, has called together family and friends to perform the religious rites, to change the name of one of his children, a 9-year-old boy called Buhari to Rabiu Kwankwaso.

In order to make the change of name real and acceptable in accordance with Islamic injunction, Salisu Matagwa slaughtered a ram and organised a feast attended by his relatives, friends and neighbours to saying that the decision became necessary in order to save his son from embarrassment, humiliation and attacks by members of the public who thought that he was named after President Mohammadu Buhari.

Salisu Matagwa said that the boy was initially named Buhari in honour of one time Speaker of the House of Representatives who was disgraced out of office, Salisu Buhari, lamenting that some people are mistaking it for President Muhammadu Buhari’s namesake and even nicknamed him “General Buhari” a development he said was not comfortable with him.

He expressed disaffection with the performance of the President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that on a daily basis, as President, Muhammadu Buhari is losing popularity in the area, due to what he described as “poor performance and unfavourable policies.

These have inflicted hardship on the masses, thereby making some critics of the government to boo, and mock the boy whenever being called “General Buhari” by his fellow children on the road,” he said.

A visibly angered Salisu Magwata claimed that in view of the development and in a move to save the life of his son, he decided to rename him Rabiu Kwankwaso to avoid potential attack on him by aggrieved citizens.

He expressed happiness that, “Since people don’t have good view of President Muhammdu Buhari now, I deemed it necessary to change the name of my boy from Buhari to Rabiu Kwankwaso, who is a more popular and reputable in the country, I love him and I am one of his ardent supporters”.

He explained that,” Kwankwaso never knew me. He has not given me any money to rename my child after him. It is my discretion. So, nobody should suggest that I am sponsored by Kwankwaso to change my son’s name.

“I have an occupation from which I earn a living. Therefore I am not looking for money from any politician. I only cherish Kwankwaso in view of his integrity.”

Salisu Matagwa revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari was very popular among the people of the area in the past, such that anyone who did not like him would be humiliated by his fanatical supporters, alleging that the President’s popularity has now reduced drastically.

He expressed happiness that with the decision he took, many people have commended him saying that he took the right decision which will go down in the annals of history.

