Man Kills His Mother, says “I don’t know what came over me”

One Sunday Agwim, 47, from Umuobom, Imo State, reportedly hacked his own mother, Christiana Agwim, 62, to death in the early hours of Saturday.

The Police Public Relations officer in the state, Orlando Ikokwu, said that operatives swooped on the suspect following the alarm raised by a security coordinator of the area, Jude Mbionwu.

According to the police spokesperson, after hitting his mother with a hammer, Sunday also dismembered and grounded her flesh with the object.

All efforts to deposit the remains of the woman in a morgue proved abortive as the body was rejected because of the gory state.

Meanwhile, the suspect confessed to the crime but insisted that he never knew what came over him.

