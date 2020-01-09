Mass Communication Will no Longer be a Single Course – NUC

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has unbundled Mass Communication into seven separate degree programs.

Apart from the fact that Mass Communication, as a stand-alone degree programme is too wide, the move is also to meet present demands and it takes effect from 2020 admissions into Nigerian universities.

NUC’s executive secretary, Professor Abubakar Rasheed, noted that the course had been unbundled into Journalism and Media Studies, Public Relations, Advertising, Broadcasting, Film and Multi-Media Studies, Development Communication Studies and Information and Media Studies.