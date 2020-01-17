Mechanic Docked for Allegedly Stealing 2 Goats

Breaking News

on Friday at an Okitipupa Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State, a 35-year-old mechanic, Akintunde Iwayemi whose address was not given, stood trial on a two-count charge for allegedly stealing two goats, valued at N25,000.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendant, on Dec. 17 around 5:30 am. at Ayeka New Site in Okitipupa, conspired with one other now at large, to commit the act.

“The defendant stole the two goats, belonging to one Abass Aladeloye, where they were kept.”

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Sections 516 and 390(9) Criminal Code Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Musa Al-Yunus, admitted him to bail in the sum of N50,000, with a surety in like sum.
He said that the surety must show evidence of a year tax payment to Ondo State government, and adjourned the case till Jan. 30 for further hearing.

