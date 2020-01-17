N166bn Debt: PHED Begins Mass Disconnection in 4 States

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) says it has commenced mass disconnection of defaulting customers in the four states it operates.

This was confirmed by John Onyi, the manager, Corporate Communications of the company, in an interview in Port Harcourt on Friday.

The states are Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers States.

He said the exercise, ‘Operation Storm’, was initiated to sustain and avert imminent collapse of the company due to huge debt owed it by customers.

“The huge debt amounting to over N166.012 billion as at October 2019 is no longer tolerable, hence the need to recover it at all cost.

“The exercise in fairness will continue until every Kobo owed the company is recovered for energy used.

He urged customers who see electricity as a social service, to change their perception and pay up for electricity used.

“To this end, we have created a help desk across PHED offices to resolve and reconcile any contentious bill.

“Customers with disputable bills are urged to avail themselves the opportunity by visiting any PHED office closest to them for on the spot bill reconciliation,” he said.

The spokesman urged customers to pay their electricity bills to enable the company to continue improving on its service delivery to them.

