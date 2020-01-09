New York Supreme Court Ready to Hear Sexual Misconduct Case Against Trump

It’s hard to keep track at this point, but at least 17 women have accused Donald Trump of inappropriate behavior, and that includes allegations of sexual harassment or sexual assault, and during these times, women have grown tired of powerful men not being held accountable for their appalling deeds. And whether we like it or not (we don’t), Trump is the most powerful man in the world.

Summer Zervos, the former Apprentice contestant who has accused Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her in 2007, may see justice after all. Zervos, by the way, is a Republican voter.

Trump has denied all of the women’s allegations multiple times but his denials are hard to believe when his first wife, Ivana, said in a sworn divorce deposition in 1990 that the previous year, her husband had raped her in a fit of rage.

In a bad turn of events for Trump, the Washington Post reports that Summer Zervos’ lawsuit alleging that the former reality show star sexually assaulted her more than a decade ago can be heard by New York State’s highest court, a panel of judges ruled on Tuesday.

However, the decision by an appellate division of the New York Supreme Court granted the “president’s” legal team’s request to have the case heard by the New York Court of Appeals, and Trump is very good at stalling things that he wants to go away through the courts. It’s what he does.

Unsurprisingly, Trump’s legal team has argued that he should not be subject to actions in state courts while he is in the “president.” And that brings us back to society failing to hold powerful men accountable for their alleged crimes.