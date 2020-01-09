Breaking News

New York Supreme Court Ready to Hear Sexual Misconduct Case Against Trump

by NewsAdmin on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Crime, International News, Judiciary, Politics

It’s hard to keep track at this point, but at least 17 women have accused Donald Trump of inappropriate behavior, and that includes allegations of sexual harassment or sexual assault, and during these times, women have grown tired of powerful men not being held accountable for their appalling deeds. And whether we like it or not (we don’t), Trump is the most powerful man in the world.

Summer Zervos, the former Apprentice contestant who has accused Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her in 2007, may see justice after all. Zervos, by the way, is a Republican voter.

Trump has denied all of the women’s allegations multiple times but his denials are hard to believe when his first wife, Ivana, said in a sworn divorce deposition in 1990 that the previous year, her husband had raped her in a fit of rage.

In a bad turn of events for Trump, the Washington Post reports that Summer Zervos’ lawsuit alleging that the former reality show star sexually assaulted her more than a decade ago can be heard by New York State’s highest court, a panel of judges ruled on Tuesday.

However, the decision by an appellate division of the New York Supreme Court granted the “president’s” legal team’s request to have the case heard by the New York Court of Appeals, and Trump is very good at stalling things that he wants to go away through the courts. It’s what he does.

Unsurprisingly, Trump’s legal team has argued that he should not be subject to actions in state courts while he is in the “president.” And that brings us back to society failing to hold powerful men accountable for their alleged crimes.

Author: NewsAdmin

5315 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Iran Missile Appears to Have Shot Down Ukraine-bound Boeing Airliner – US
by
El-Zakzaky Has Consumed N164.5M Worth of Food In Custody
by
South-West Governors Launch Amotekun

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

January 2020
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Headlines »