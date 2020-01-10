Breaking News

NGO Urges FG to Invest More in Agriculture

by NewsAdmin
Noble Youths Mass Support Association (NYMSA), an NGO, has called on the Federal Government to invest more in the agricultural sector to boost food production in the country.

Mr Godwin Onmonya, the National Coordinator of the group, made the call in an interview in Gwagwalada on Friday.

Onmonya said agriculture being the backbone of economic development of any country, should be given adequate attention to discourage food importation into the country.

“Agriculture is the main source of livelihood for many people because it contributes to foreign exchange, food production, and employment opportunities among others.

“The government should adequately fund the agricultural sector to boost food production and conserve our foreign exchange being spent on importation of foods,” he said.

According to him, the group is not only focused on serving humanity but also to ensure youth empowerment in the country.

However, he, advised youths in the country to take farming as a serious business to avoid any form of social vices.

“We believe that young people have great role to play in ensuring food security in Nigeria,” he said.

The coordinator advised government at all levels to subsidise agricultural inputs for farmers to encourage farming and boost national food security.

