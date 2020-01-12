Nigerian Among the 176 Victim of Ukranian Plane Shot Down by Iran

A Nigerian man, Dauda Onoruoiza, was among the 176 passengers and crew that were killed on Wednesday when a missile from the Iranian forces hit Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 departing for Kiev.

The missile destroyed the Boeing 737-800 aircraft few minutes after taking off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport.

Onoruoiza, who hailed from Kodi State, worked with Boeing on a three-month training in Ukraine until his death. He was attached to the Boeing 737-800 to fly with and study the mechanical noise of the aircraft and report back to the company because the said plane was scheduled for maintenance on Monday, January 13, 2020 in Ukraine.

The Street Journal reported that Iran admitted on Saturday that it mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet, blaming human error and “US adventurism.”

