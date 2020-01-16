Breaking News

Nnamdi Kanu Pledges to Support Amotekun with 1 Million Men

Nnamdi Kanu,leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Thursday, pledged maximum support for the Operation Amotekun regional security outfit of the South-West geopolitical zone.

Governors from Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, and Lagos States had a few weeks ago launched the security outfit. The governors explained that Amotekun was established to curb the issues of insecurity in the Southwest. .

In a statement by IPOB’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful, Kanu said he was ready to support the Southwest security outfit with one million men.

According to Kanu: “The final and definitive stance of the Biafran people is that IPOB will support Operation Amotekun with all our might.

Regardless of the history of politics of treachery that may have existed between the East and the West in the past, our leaders have sworn to work with this generation of Yoruba leadership with the likes of Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Yinka Odumakin, Femi Fani-Kayode and Omoyele Sowore at the helm.

“I will support this generation of Yorubas that setup AMOTEKUN. IPOB will work with them. If they want one million men, I will give them to make sure the Fulani Caliphate murderous expansionism is stopped.”

“We will support the Yorubas in all forms and by every means necessary. IPOB will back  AMOTEKUN Security Outfit. AMOTEKUN is not going anywhere. They are here to stay and IPOB will support them.”

