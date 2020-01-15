‘No amount of Blackmail Will Avert the Whirlwind of Justice From Catching up With El-Zakzaky – Shi’ites

Following the continuous detention of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife in a Kaduna Correctional Centre, members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, otherwise known as Shi’ites has rebuked Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai.

In a press release on Sunday, the group’s spokesman Ibrahim Musa slammed the governor over his recent comments justifying El-Zakzaky’s detention.

The governor had said in a recent broadcast that El-zakzaky was being tried for the alleged crimes he committed in Zaria for over 30 years, and had vowed never to release him.

The Shi’ites have assured that its members will intensify peaceful campaigns until justice is done to Sheikh Zakzaky and other victims of Zaria genocide of December, 2015. They further mentioned that no amount of blackmail or misuse of state power could avert the whirlwind of justice from catching up with him; adding that justice will be served in El-Zakzaky’s case.

“On the contrary, after the criminal invasion of the Sheikh’s residence in December of 2015 and the subsequent killing of hundreds of his supporters including his sons and relatives by Officers and men of the Nigerian Army, the Sheikh and his wife were shot at and arrested. The Sheikh and his supporters were the victims of state terror and crimes and not the perpetrators.

“They also declared that the wife was not in detention but “merely keeping her husband company” and that she was free to walk out anytime she so wishes. So, what crimes is Elrufai referring to?

“Governor Elrufai’s fraudulent claims that only court can free Sheikh Zakzaky pales in the face of the obvious. Firstly, the fabricated charges of inciting, aiding and abetting crime brought against him (as a ploy to perpetually keep him in detention) have been squashed in the High and Appeal courts.

Secondly, the Federal High court had declared his detention as unconstitutional and therefore ordered his release. “The government has remained in contempt of that order. Clearly, Elrufai, like the master he is working for, General Buhari, has no respect for the rule of law.”

