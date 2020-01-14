Osun Assembly confirms Awolalu as Customary Court of Appeal President

The appointment of Hon. Justice Foluke Awolalu as the substantive President of the Customary Court of Appeal has been confirmed by Osun State House of Assembly.

Justice Awolalu will replace the late Justice Gloria Oladoke, who died in September 2019.

On Tuesday, the press Secretary to the Speaker, Kunle Alabi said the Speaker at the plenary, Timothy Owoeye, mentioned that Section 281 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria empowers the lawmakers to confirm the appointment of the judge who was nominated by the governor for the post of the President of a Customary Court of Appeal.

He said, “The appointment of a person to the office of the President of a Customary Court of Appeal shall be made by the Governor of the state on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council, subject to the confirmation of such appointment by the House of Assembly of the state.”

Owoeye added that the House, in compliance with the relevant Section of the Constitution, confirmed the appointment of Justice Awolalu as the President of Osun State Customary Court of Appeal.

Meanwhile, the State House of Assembly has directed the Chairman of Osogbo South Local Council Development Area, Hon. Abdulhakeem Olaoye, to vacate his position for a period of two months.

Receiving recommendations of the Joint Committees on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and Judiciary, Legal Matters, Public petitions and Human Rights also at the plenary, Owoeye, told the chairman to hand over to his vice.

According to him, the Joint Committees of the House after investigation of allegations against Olaoye and having considered his response to the allegations found him guilty of gross misconduct.

“The suspension doesn’t remove the chairman as a Parliamentarian, he is still representing his people as a Councillor, the Vice-Chairman will be there in acting capacity.

“After the expiration of the suspension, the chairman will return to his position as the chairman,” Owoeye said.

