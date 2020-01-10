Parents Beat Teen Daughter to Death for Dating Yoruba Boy

The Lagos State Police Command has said it is waiting for medical report to ascertain the cause of death of an 18-year-old girl, Amaka, who was allegedly beaten to death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Mike Nweke, for dating and having a baby for a Muslim Yoruba boy.

The residents of Agility, #Mile12 are presently filled with anger. According to them, the parents repeatedly subjected Amaka to torture, including starving her during pregnancy.

Amaka and her boyfriend, Ibrahim Lawal, were said to have met when she was in Senior Secondary School. The relationship later resulted into pregnancy, which her parents kicked against.

She was later delivered of a baby boy, christened Zaeed. Friends said that Amaka went through hell while pregnant for defying her parents.

One of the Nwekes’ neighbours, Adebola, said; “Amaka went through a lot. She really suffered. When they were dating, her parents were always threatening her. .

They told her that they didn’t want her to continue associating with the boy. They used to beat her with different objects even while she was pregnant. Whenever her boyfriend brought food to her, they would not allow her to have access to it.”

When Amaka was delivered of her baby, her parents couldn’t afford the medical bill. They had to call on Ibrahim’s family and they gladly paid up. .

After she was released from the hospital, her parents tried to prevent the boy’s family from naming their grandchild. But it took the intervention of the Chairman of the Community Development Association (CDA) and some elders in the area before the Nwekes released the baby to them.

Ibrahim’s mother, Ebunola, said that she reported the repeated beatings to the police. She said: “When my son impregnated Amaka, I didn’t reject the pregnancy.

I was already used to seeing them together. On January 1, 2020, she called Ibrahim that her mother had started beating her again for collecting clothes and money from us. .

It was during the beating that she became unconscious and was later confirmed death at the Gbagada General Hospital.”

